SmackDown Viewership Up From Overnights, Ratings Also Up For Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily has the final numbers for last week’s edition of SmackDown, which was the go-home show for Elimination Chamber. The show drew 2.217 million viewers on FOX, which is up from the overnight number of 2.072 million viewers.

The overall SmackDown viewership number is up from the previous episode of the show, as that one drew 1.990 million viewers.

SmackDown earned a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.57 rating for the previous edition on FOX.

Overall, SmackDown finished No. 8 on network TV in total viewership and No. 2 in the key demo.