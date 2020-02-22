wrestling / News
Smackdown Viewership Rises This Week, Finishes #1 In Key Demo
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of Smackdown drew 2.49 million viewers in the overnight ratings (up from last week’s 2.464 million), with hour one doing 2.542 million viewers and hour two doing 2.438 million.
The show also did a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, good for #1 for the night.
Smackdown finished at #8 in total viewership for the night. Hawaii Five-O on CBS topped viewership for the night with 6.535 million.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up