Smackdown Viewership Rises This Week, Finishes #1 In Key Demo

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of Smackdown drew 2.49 million viewers in the overnight ratings (up from last week’s 2.464 million), with hour one doing 2.542 million viewers and hour two doing 2.438 million.

The show also did a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, good for #1 for the night.

Smackdown finished at #8 in total viewership for the night. Hawaii Five-O on CBS topped viewership for the night with 6.535 million.