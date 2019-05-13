wrestling / News
Smackdown Will Remain Two Hours When It Moves To FOX
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
FOX revealed their 2019-2020 Fall primetime schedule today and that includes WWE’s Smackdown Live. In spite of rumors that the show would increase to three hours when it moves to Fridays, the official time listed is from 8:00-10:00 PM ET, so it will remain two hours. Smackdown moves to FOX and Friday nights starting October 4.
