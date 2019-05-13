wrestling / News

Smackdown Will Remain Two Hours When It Moves To FOX

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Smackdown Fox

FOX revealed their 2019-2020 Fall primetime schedule today and that includes WWE’s Smackdown Live. In spite of rumors that the show would increase to three hours when it moves to Fridays, the official time listed is from 8:00-10:00 PM ET, so it will remain two hours. Smackdown moves to FOX and Friday nights starting October 4.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading