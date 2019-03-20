WWE Reveals How Asuka’s WrestleMania 35 Opponent Will Be Decided

– Four women will do battle next week on Smackdown for a shot at Asuka’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35. As you can see in the post-Smackdown video below, Kayla Braxton announced that a Fatal Four-Way between Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose will take place next week on Smackdown, with the winner going on to take on Asuka at WrestleMania.

Despite the way the tweet reads, there will only be one match as Braxton states. Smackdown takes place next Tuesday and airs live on