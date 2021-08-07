SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

We have an official Smackdown Women’s Championship match for WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Bianca Belair challenged Sasha Banks to face her at the August PPV with Belair’s title on the line.

The match was set when Banks came out to start the show and addressed her attack on Belair last week, saying that she’s returned to take back her spotlight. She noted that Belair has been making too many mistakes and pointed out how she had to save Belair from Carmella and Zelina Vega last week, saying that Belair was nothing without her. Belair then came out and fired back, ultimately challenging Banks to meet her for the title.

Belair will have to get past Zelina Vega tonight, who has a Smackdown Women’s Championship match. We’ll have an updated lineup for SummerSlam after tonight’s show.