Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For Clash of Champions

August 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship defense is set for WWE Clash of Champions. Charlotte Flair was officially made Bayley’s opponent for the PPV after the latter accepted her challenge. You can see a clip below.

Thus far, the only matches confirmed for the show are this one and the finals of the King of the Ring. Clash of Champions takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

