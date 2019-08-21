wrestling / News
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For Clash of Champions
August 20, 2019
– Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship defense is set for WWE Clash of Champions. Charlotte Flair was officially made Bayley’s opponent for the PPV after the latter accepted her challenge. You can see a clip below.
Thus far, the only matches confirmed for the show are this one and the finals of the King of the Ring. Clash of Champions takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
After a #ClashOfChampions challenge from @MsCharlotteWWE, @itsBayleyWWE sends a message to #TheQueen on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/ow0JbwtmE1
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
