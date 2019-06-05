Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Stomping Grounds

– WWE has an official Smackdown Women’s Championship match for this month’s WWE Stomping Grounds PPV. On Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss won a triple threat match against Carmella and Charlotte Flair for the #1 contendership. She will go on to face Bayley at the PPV for the championship. You can see highlights from the match below.

WWE Stomping Grounds takes place on June 23rd and airs live on the WWE Network from Tacoma, Washington.