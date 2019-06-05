wrestling / News
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Stomping Grounds
– WWE has an official Smackdown Women’s Championship match for this month’s WWE Stomping Grounds PPV. On Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss won a triple threat match against Carmella and Charlotte Flair for the #1 contendership. She will go on to face Bayley at the PPV for the championship. You can see highlights from the match below.
WWE Stomping Grounds takes place on June 23rd and airs live on the WWE Network from Tacoma, Washington.
When you remember you're #TheQueen. #TripleThreat #SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE 👑 pic.twitter.com/vVN6DV4k9v
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2019
Funny seeing you two out here, @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE… 🤔 #SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/P2ZGj6r3eH
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
🎶 She don't dance now, she makes 💰 MONEY moves 🎶 #SDLive #TripleThreat @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/oB3Jucswgj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2019
This #TripleThreat Match is getting INTENSE! Who will come out the winner to face @itsBayleyWWE at #WWEStompingGrounds?! pic.twitter.com/a4ywnjlAee
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
#LittleMissBliss is heading to #WWEStompingGrounds! You ready, @itsBayleyWWE? #SDLive #TripleThreat @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/usDH10krh8
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
