wrestling / News
Smackdown Women’s Title Match Confirmed For Night One of WrestleMania 38
February 24, 2022 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s battle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship has an official WrestleMania 38 night. WWE announced on Thursday that the title match will take place on night one of WrestleMania 38 on April 2nd.
Rousey announced on Smackdown earlier this month that she was using her Royal Rumble win to challenge Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. The match is the first given an official night for the two-night event, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas.
BREAKING NEWS: @MsCharlotteWWE and @RondaRousey will meet for the #SmackDown Women's Title on #WrestleMania Saturday – April 2. pic.twitter.com/H7Wi4t5y22
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Details On AEW’s Return To Las Vegas For Double or Nothing, Tony Khan Comments
- Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID When He Got Called About Match With Roman Reigns
- Mickie James On Her Stalker Storyline With Trish Stratus In WWE, Defeating Trish At WrestleMania 22
- Bryan Danielson On His Decision To Go to AEW, Being Intimidated By the Wrestling Style There