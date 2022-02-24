Smackdown Women’s Title Match Confirmed For Night One of WrestleMania 38

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s battle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship has an official WrestleMania 38 night. WWE announced on Thursday that the title match will take place on night one of WrestleMania 38 on April 2nd.

Rousey announced on Smackdown earlier this month that she was using her Royal Rumble win to challenge Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. The match is the first given an official night for the two-night event, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas.