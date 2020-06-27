wrestling / News
Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For Extreme Rules
June 26, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced Bayley’s opponent for her Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Nikki Cross defeated Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans in a Fatal Four-Way to determine Bayley’s opponent for the PPV. Cross pinned Evans to win the match.
Extreme Rules: The Horror Show takes place on July 19th and airs on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Has Moved On From WWE, Adds WWE Owns Rights To Eddie’s Likeness
- Details On When Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Deal Was Supposed To Expire
- Jim Ross On Which WWE Wrestler He Thinks Inspired Donald Trump to Wear MAGA Hats During 2016 Campaign
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette