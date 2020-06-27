wrestling / News

Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For Extreme Rules

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

WWE has announced Bayley’s opponent for her Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Nikki Cross defeated Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans in a Fatal Four-Way to determine Bayley’s opponent for the PPV. Cross pinned Evans to win the match.

Extreme Rules: The Horror Show takes place on July 19th and airs on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown.

