wrestling / News
Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For SummerSlam
July 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Bayley has her Smackdown Women’s Championship match set for SummerSlam, and it’s one of her own devising. The champion challenged Ember Moon to a title match for the PPV on this week’s episode of Smackdown, and Moon accepted. WWE has since confirmed the match on their official site.
SummerSlam takes place on August 11th from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will air live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown and 205 Live.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest
- Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Was Sent Home From WCW, Recalls Publicly Calling Out Turner Executives
- Alexa Bliss & Naomi React to Negative Chants During Women’s Match