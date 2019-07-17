Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For SummerSlam

– Bayley has her Smackdown Women’s Championship match set for SummerSlam, and it’s one of her own devising. The champion challenged Ember Moon to a title match for the PPV on this week’s episode of Smackdown, and Moon accepted. WWE has since confirmed the match on their official site.

SummerSlam takes place on August 11th from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will air live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown and 205 Live.