Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has confirmed the opponent for Bianca Belair’s Smackdown Women Title defense at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE announced in a new video before Smackdown that Belair will defend the championship she won at WrestleMania against Bayley.

The full announcement reads:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

In the main event of the first night of WrestleMania, Belair Belair realized her dream when she conquered Sasha Banks and captured the SmackDown Women’s Title in epic fashion.

There is no rest at the top of the mountain, however, as the E-S-T of SmackDown will now put her coveted title on the line against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash.

The longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion is history is as dangerous as they come and already has an extremely turbulent history with Belair on the blue brand. After being embarrassed by WWE Hall of Famers Bella Twins on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Role Model will surely be motivated to remind everyone of just how good she really is against the dynamic new titleholder.

Who will emerge from the much-anticipated showdown with the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her possession? Don’t miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday May 16 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.