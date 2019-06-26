SmackDown Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules

– WWE has set their SmackDown Women’s Championship match for WWE Extreme Rules thanks to the events of Tuesday’s Smackdown. Alexa Bliss will challenge Bayley for the championship after Nikki Cross defeated Bayley in a non-title match, earning Bliss the rematch from Stomping Grounds.

We’ll have an updated card for Extreme Rules after tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live are finished. The show takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network.