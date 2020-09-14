wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Women’s Title Anniversary Playlist, Xavier Woods Plays Marvel’s Avengers
September 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a playlist celebrating the four-year anniversary of the Smackdown Women’s title. You can watch the video below.
– In a new UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods played Marvel’s Avengers. Here’s the description:
What a hulk-smashing good time! Austin Creed learns what it takes to be a superhero (and all the destruction that comes with it) in Marvel’s Avengers!
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Wants To Get a Campaign For Evolution 2 Trending, Who She’d Want to Face
- Konnan Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Matches, What Advice He Gave Dominik
- Chris Jericho Says Matt Hardy Didn’t Have a Concussion, Talks Reaction to Seeing Spot
- Miro Says He’s Never Been in a ‘Stupid Wedding Segment,’ Thinks ‘Weddings Are Fun’