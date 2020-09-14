wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Women’s Title Anniversary Playlist, Xavier Woods Plays Marvel’s Avengers

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– WWE has released a playlist celebrating the four-year anniversary of the Smackdown Women’s title. You can watch the video below.

– In a new UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods played Marvel’s Avengers. Here’s the description:

What a hulk-smashing good time! Austin Creed learns what it takes to be a superhero (and all the destruction that comes with it) in Marvel’s Avengers!

