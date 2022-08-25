Smart Mark Sterling Says MJF Got Him His AEW Job

Smart Mark Sterling is a regular on AEW TV, first appearing as MJF’s lawyer, and he recently discussed how MJF got him the gig. Sterling appeared on this week’s AEW Unrestricted and recalled how MJF, who he trained with at the same wrestling school, put his name out there for AEW when they needed a lawyer character for the feud with Jon Moxley where MJF was trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned.

“Max and I went to the same wrestling school,” Sterling said (per Wrestling Inc). “So when the opportunity came up in an angle that there is a lawyer involved, obviously he said, ‘I got the guy.’ So that’s when I came down … It was super fun, and I thought sort of, ‘That was it,’ and I rode off into the sunset.”

He went on to say that he appreciated MJF putting him forward, saying, “I owe that to MJF for sort of trusting me. He knew me so well, he knew that I could handle that.”

Sterling has since gone on to serve as the lawyer for Jade Cargill and is now involved with Josh Woods and Tony Nese.