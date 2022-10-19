Smart Mark Sterling Names the Worst Wrestling Lawyer Ever

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW talent Smart Mark Sterling, who discussed wrestling lawyers and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Smart Mark Sterling on if he’s holding back as a wrestler: “Well, hey. AEW, obviously, a step up in competition than the indie circuit. So I’m trying my best, if I’m thrown out there. But I feel like where I am best used is helping my clientele.”

On the difference between wrestling on the indies and AEW: “You can be the greatest softball player of all time, but I bet you can’t hit a fastball in the major leagues, right? Hey, I’m doing my best.”

On the worst wrestling lawyer of all time: “I was just watching all of WCW ’96 very recently. There was an angle, I’m trying to remember who it was, but there was a lawyer for about three months. I don’t even remember his name, but I would be willing to say that lawyer in WCW ’96 was the worst wrestling lawyer. He certainly didn’t wrestle in a jumpsuit like this.”

His favorite wrestling lawyer: “Right, yeah, exactly. Clarence Mason’s the man.”