WWE News: Sneak Peek of Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode, New Day on After the Bell

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Chris Jericho Broken Skull Sessions

– Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions episode is now online, and a new sneak peak has Jericho discussing his ladder match with Shawn Michaels. You can see the clip below from the special, which is now available on Peacock:

– WWE posted a new bonus episode of After the Bell featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, described as follows:

“Vic Joseph catches up with the former Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day backstage at WrestleMania 37 Night One.”