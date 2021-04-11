wrestling / News
WWE News: Sneak Peek of Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode, New Day on After the Bell
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions episode is now online, and a new sneak peak has Jericho discussing his ladder match with Shawn Michaels. You can see the clip below from the special, which is now available on Peacock:
– WWE posted a new bonus episode of After the Bell featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, described as follows:
“Vic Joseph catches up with the former Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day backstage at WrestleMania 37 Night One.”
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Vince McMahon Dislikes Nodding and Sneezing
- Christian Cage On Biggest Differences With AEW & WWE, His Favorite WWE Match, Winning World Title
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37