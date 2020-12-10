WWE News: Sneak Peek of WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak, Stock Down

– WWE shared a sneak peek of the new WWE Untold episode looking at Goldberg’s streak during The Bump. You can see the preview below. The special airs on Sunday on WWE Network and features interviews from Diamond Dallas Page, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Goldberg himself, and more.

We've got a very special sneak peek of #WWEUntold: @Goldberg's Streak right here on #WWETheBump! Premieres THIS Sunday on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/qFaFDZoF0G — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.82 on Wednesday. That’s up $0.05 (0.11%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.35% on the day.