WWE News: Sneak Peek of WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak, Stock Down

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WWE WCW Wrestling

– WWE shared a sneak peek of the new WWE Untold episode looking at Goldberg’s streak during The Bump. You can see the preview below. The special airs on Sunday on WWE Network and features interviews from Diamond Dallas Page, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Goldberg himself, and more.

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.82 on Wednesday. That’s up $0.05 (0.11%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.35% on the day.

