Snoop Dogg Congratulates Sasha Banks on Raw Women’s Title Win

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Snoop Dogg is proud of his cousin Sasha Banks and her Raw Women’s Championship win, and took to Instagram to congratulate her. The rapper posted to his account after Banks defeated Asuka to win the title, as you can see below.

As noted, Banks’ win makes her and Bayley one of of only five teams to both hold singles titles while being champions.

