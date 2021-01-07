wrestling / News
Snoop Dogg Debuts New Cody Theme on Dynamite, Splashes Serpentico (Clips)
Snoop Dogg had quite an impact on Dynamite, debuting a new remix of Cody’s theme and hitting a top-rope splash on Serpentico. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which was the first night of New Year’s Smash, Snoop accompanied Cody to the ring and debut the remix of Cody’s “Kingdom” theme.
Following Cody’s win over Matt Sydal, the former was attacked by Luther and Serpentico. Sydal gave Cody a hand and they fought the two off, then held down Serpentico as Snoop went to the top for a hesitant top-rope splash.
You can see clips from the segment below, along with the new theme song:
.@CodyRhodes enters the arena with a special guest, @SnoopDogg!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/FdEUkgv4I2
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 7, 2021
The duo you never knew you need but you're damn happy to have @SnoopDogg @CodyRhodes 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Z28Jqia7Oj
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021
BIG SPLASH FROM @SNOOPDOGG!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/6W4CbVwBB0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
