Snoop Dogg Featured In WrestleMania Program, On Commemorative Chair

Snoop Dogg has a presence at WrestleMania 39, being featured in some of the materials surrounding the show. PWInsider reports that the rap icon and WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing member is featured in the program and on the commemorative WrestleMania ringside chair for this weekend’s events. The site notes that Snoop is in the program next to The Miz, “welcoming” fans to the PPV.

Snoop is also making a signing appearance today with Bianca Belair at the Funko Shop in Los Angeles. There has been an ongoing storyline involving Snoop’s golden WWE Championship title replica, which has moved its way through several celebrities over the past several months after “going missing” in December. Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brandy Cyrus, Ariel Helwani, Gabriel Iglesias, Rob Gronkowski, William Shatner, Vanessa Hudgens, NFL player Lane Johnson, and the LA Galaxy have all been among those who appeared with the title online.

It’s speculated that Snoop will be appearing at the show in some form, though that is not yet confirmed.