Snoop Dogg Sends WWE Golden Title to Philadelphia Eagles

– WWE released a video revealing that Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has granted his WWE Golden Title to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of WrestleMania 40. Now the race is on to see if the Eagles can hang onto the hot potato title heading into WrestleMania 40 in Philly next year. Jason Kelce and other Eagle players posed with the title in the video, which you can view below:

Ahead of #WrestleMania 40 in Philly, @SnoopDogg has entrusted the Philadelphia @Eagles with his #WWEGoldenTitle! Let’s see if they can hold onto it until WrestleMania 👀 pic.twitter.com/qAJE3hlgrh — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2023