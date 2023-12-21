wrestling / News

Snoop Dogg Sends WWE Golden Title to Philadelphia Eagles

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 39 Snoop Dogg, The Miz Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video revealing that Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has granted his WWE Golden Title to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of WrestleMania 40. Now the race is on to see if the Eagles can hang onto the hot potato title heading into WrestleMania 40 in Philly next year. Jason Kelce and other Eagle players posed with the title in the video, which you can view below:

