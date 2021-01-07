Snoop Dogg Reportedly Doesn’t Have Heat in WWE for AEW Dynamite Appearance

– WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg had a notable performance on this week’s AEW Dynamite New Year’s Bash show. Snoop Dogg appeared on the show to help promote TNT’s new competition series, Go-Big Show, which he is a judge on along with AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes. Despite appearing on AEW programming this week, Fightful Select reports this has not led to to the rapper having heat with WWE.

WWE sources reportedly stated there isn’t heat on Snoop Dogg, and most of them expected he would be doing some sort of promotion work in AEW because he’s a fan of wrestling, along with the association with Cody for the Go-Big Show. Additionally, another source stated that WWE doesn’t have an existing deal with Snoop, so just because of their past association with doesn’t mean there would be heat.

Snoop was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He is also the cousin of WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks, who even reacted to the rapper’s AEW appearance last night on Twitter.