wrestling / News
Snoop Dogg Announces WrestleMania 40 Night Two Attendance
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
Snoop Dogg announced the attendance for WrestleMania 40 night two on Sunday’s show. Sunday’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer announced an attendance of 72,755 for night two and a total attendance between both nights of 145,420.
It is worth noting that Snoop seems to have had 420 on his mind, as the announced attendance graphic listed 145,298.
NXT Stand & Deliver set an attendance record for the brand on Saturday morning with an attendance of 16,545.
More Trending Stories
- Personal Trainer for Vince McMahon Comments on McMahon Missing His First WrestleMania
- The Rock Details The Original Plan for Him vs. Roman Reigns, Listening to Fans & Pivoting, Teases Surprises for WrestleMania 40 Night Two
- Roman Reigns On His Leukemia Status, Attracting The Rock Back to WWE, Sharing A Ring With Him At WrestleMania 40 Night One
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event