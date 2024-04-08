Snoop Dogg Announces WrestleMania 40 Night Two Attendance

Snoop Dogg announced the attendance for WrestleMania 40 night two on Sunday’s show. Sunday’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer announced an attendance of 72,755 for night two and a total attendance between both nights of 145,420.

It is worth noting that Snoop seems to have had 420 on his mind, as the announced attendance graphic listed 145,298.

NXT Stand & Deliver set an attendance record for the brand on Saturday morning with an attendance of 16,545.