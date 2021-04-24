Snoop Dogg Says WWE ‘Pushed Pause’ On Him Following AEW Dynamite Appearance

It turns out that Snoop Dogg ruffled a few feathers in WWE when he appeared on AEW Dynamite after all, according to the rapper himself. As you may recall, Snoop appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite in January, performing a remix of Cody’s theme song and doing a “big” splash in a segment. While it had been reported at the time there was no heat on Snoop in WWE for the appearance, he has revealed that WWE decided to “push pause” on him for a short while after the appearance.

Speaking with Snoop on Hot 97, Peter Rosenberg said he “felt a little bit of a way” when the rapper appeared on Dynamite because of Rosenberg’s being a “WWE man.” Snoop said that WWE “felt some kind of way too. Right, but let me tell you this though. Snoop Dogg ain’t no wrestler. He’s bigger than that, and you gotta understand that. This is the dynamics of what happened. I had a show on TBS called Go-Big Show during the COVID … So, Cody Rhodes was one of the judges on the show. He’s one of the top dogs at AEW wrestling network. So, as a promotional vehicle for the gig, they had me go on there, just so I could, you know, co-promote the show or whatnot.”

He continued, “But then I get word from [WWE] saying, ‘Hey, you fu**ing with them? We gonna have to push pause on your ass for a minute. So, I say, ‘Cool.’ They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they say, ‘Hey man, we got this vidoegame and we need you.’ I said, ‘You know what, since you all told me to push pause, that’ll be double.”

Snoop then confirmed he will be in the game, likely WWE 2K22.