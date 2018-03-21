SoCal Uncensored vs. The Kingdom Added to ROH Supercard of Honor

ROH announced today that ROH six-man champions SoCal Uncensored vs. The Kingdom has been added to Supercard of Honor. Here is the announced card as of today…

* Punishment Martinez vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Adam Page vs. Kota Ibushi

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions SoCal Uncensored vs. The Kingdom

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal

* ROH Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega