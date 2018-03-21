wrestling / News
SoCal Uncensored vs. The Kingdom Added to ROH Supercard of Honor
March 21, 2018 | Posted by
ROH announced today that ROH six-man champions SoCal Uncensored vs. The Kingdom has been added to Supercard of Honor. Here is the announced card as of today…
* Punishment Martinez vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Adam Page vs. Kota Ibushi
* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions SoCal Uncensored vs. The Kingdom
* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal
* ROH Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll
* Cody vs. Kenny Omega