Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Says He’s Spoken With WWE, ‘Declares’ Himself For WWE Draft

WWE’s next crossover sports superstar could come from the world of soccer, as Adebayo Akinfenwa says he’s had “calls” with WWE and has declared himself for the draft. The Wycombe Wanderers FC star spoke with TalkSPORT recently and said that he has spoken with the company a couple of times about working with them.

“I’ve had a couple of calls recently in regards to that,” he said. “I’ll be following up on that soon – so it could go up or down depending on the outcome of that. I can’t tell you a direct percentage in terms of that [coming to fruition], but it’s something I’m really passionate about, so watch this space, people.”

Akinfenwa also posted a video on Thursday, declaring himself for the WWE Draft that kicks off on Smackdown, sending a message to the Raw and Smackdown GMs and Vince McMahon saying to hit him up, as well as calling out Drew McIntyre. It’s worth noting that WWE did not list him among the draft pools in the announced list today.