Sol Ruca Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

Another WWE Speed contenders tournament is underway, with Sol Ruca advancing in the latest episode of the show. Ruca defeated Katana Chance with the Sol Snatcher. She will face the winner of Michin and Shayna Baszler in the next round. The winner faces champion Candice LeRae.

