Sol Ruca Looks Back At Her Start In Wrestling, Being Contacted By WWE

Sol Ruca recently reflected on the start of her wrestling career and her WWE tryout. Ruca recently spoke with Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if she grew up as a wrestling fan: “Nope, not at all! I have, like, zero pro wrestling background… I honestly like being here now. I wish I would’ve known about it sooner because I think I would’ve been like ‘This is what I wanna do.'”

on being discovered by WWE: “At the time, I was living in Hawaii, I was doing social media full-time, with personal training. I was working with brands, I was – like – posting flips and tricks on the beach, that was kinda, like, my niche – like – little content that I would post and I would get sponsored by brands… Got the DM, and I was like: I don’t know about this… Is this like UFC? – I thought it was, like, the same thing – I don’t know how to fight? I don’t want to do that!”

On researching the industry: “And I, like, Googled, like, ‘former gymnast’ – like, someone who had the same background as me – and saw Kacy Catanzaro – Katana Chance – and I was like ‘Okay! Like, this is sick! Like, I’ll give it a try!'” she recalled. “It’s a free trip to Florida, like, might as well do it! If I don’t make it, it’s a hell of a story to tell people!”