Sol Ruca Retains On Latest Episode of WWE Speed

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The latest WWE Speed is now available as Sol Ruca defended her Speed Women’s Championship against Ivy Nile. Ruca retained her title after pinning Nile following a Sol Snatcher.

Ruca is the second champion in the belt’s short history. She has held the belt for 42 days.

