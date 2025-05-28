wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Retains On Latest Episode of WWE Speed
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
The latest WWE Speed is now available as Sol Ruca defended her Speed Women’s Championship against Ivy Nile. Ruca retained her title after pinning Nile following a Sol Snatcher.
Ruca is the second champion in the belt’s short history. She has held the belt for 42 days.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@ivynile_wwe challenges @SolRucaWWE for the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship! Will @SolRucaWWE retain or will we see a new champ?! 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/YP4LKVfNSr
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
