wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Has a Strap Match On Her List Of Goals
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
Sol Ruca says that she wants to compete in a women’s strap match. Ruca appeared in a new video with ItsMastodon playing WWE 2K25 and during the conversation she said that she’d like to compete in the gimmick match in NXT and break new ground that way.
“I really want to do a strap match,” Ruca said (per Fightful). “I don’t think the girls have done that. At least on NXT. I want a women’s strap match on NXT.”
She continued, “I can’t remember the last time we’ve done that. I’ve never seen anything about one recently.”
Ruca and Zaria are set to battle Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on tonight’s episode of NXT.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Wrestlers Using Agents In Negotiations
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber