Sol Ruca Has a Strap Match On Her List Of Goals

Sol Ruca says that she wants to compete in a women’s strap match. Ruca appeared in a new video with ItsMastodon playing WWE 2K25 and during the conversation she said that she’d like to compete in the gimmick match in NXT and break new ground that way.

“I really want to do a strap match,” Ruca said (per Fightful). “I don’t think the girls have done that. At least on NXT. I want a women’s strap match on NXT.”

She continued, “I can’t remember the last time we’ve done that. I’ve never seen anything about one recently.”

Ruca and Zaria are set to battle Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on tonight’s episode of NXT.