wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Appears On TNA Impact, Teams Up With Jordynne Grace
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
Sol Ruca crossed over to TNA this week, appearing as Jordynne Grace’s tag team partner on Impact. The NXT star came out as Grace’s mystery tag team partner on Thursday’s show, with the two battling Rosemary & Wendy Choo.
The match ended in a DQ when Tasha Steelz came out to interfere. You can see some clips from the match below:
.@SolRucaWWE is @JordynneGrace's partner!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/mZuIFjzkJA pic.twitter.com/zn49DZMpNq
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2024
.@SolRucaWWE and @JordynneGrace had the match won before @RealTSteelz crashed the party!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/mZuIFjzkJA pic.twitter.com/yfwcEDW5LW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2024
