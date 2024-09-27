wrestling / News

Sol Ruca Appears On TNA Impact, Teams Up With Jordynne Grace

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Sol Ruca 9-26-24 Image Credit: TNA

Sol Ruca crossed over to TNA this week, appearing as Jordynne Grace’s tag team partner on Impact. The NXT star came out as Grace’s mystery tag team partner on Thursday’s show, with the two battling Rosemary & Wendy Choo.

The match ended in a DQ when Tasha Steelz came out to interfere. You can see some clips from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading