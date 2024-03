UPDATED Two More Matches Added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT

UPDATE: WWE has also announced a match between Trick Williams and Noam Dar for Tuesday’s WWE NXT.

Original: WWE has announced a match between Sol Ruca and Brinley Reece for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. The updated lineup includes:

* Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (TBD & TBD)

* Heritage Cup Match: One Member Of No Quarter Catch Crew (c) vs. Riley Osborne

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

* Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar