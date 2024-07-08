Sol Ruca to Face Fallon Henley on This Week’s WWE NXT

A new match is set for this week’s episode of WWE NXT, with Sol Ruca taking on Fallon Henley. WWE announced on Monday that the two women will do battle on Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.

Ruca battled Kelani Jordan at WWE NXT Heatweave for the Women’s NXT North American Championship but failed to capture the title. The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM

* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

* Wes Lee addresses his future