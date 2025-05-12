Sol Ruca Reveals Who She Takes Character Inspiration From

Sol Ruca has a number of influences on her current in-ring career, both in and out of the world of wrestling. The NXT Women’s North American Champion was a guest on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, she was asked who she finds inspiration from for her character. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On which celebrities she draws influence from : “[I find myself watching] Gwen Stefani. I freaking love her. I think she’s so cool. Her and Kesha are two people that looks-wise I’m kind of just trying to be a mix of them in myself. So like a surfer version of them pretty much.”

On looking up to the main roster talent: “Obviously, the main roster girls are freaking incredible. I love Bianca, Rhea, just like the big powerhouse and strong athletic girls. I’m just like ‘I just want to be you one day.'”