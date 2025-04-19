– WWE NXT has a new Women’s North American Champion. A Ladder Match was held during today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 premium live event for the vacant title. Sol Ruca eventually overcame five other challengers, ascending the ladder to retrieve the title belt.

Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail also competed in the match. This marks Sol Ruca’s first WWE NXT title. In the finishing sequence, Sol Ruca shoved Zaria off the top of the ladder and skinned the cat on top of the ladder. However, Izzi Dame pulled Ruca off, and Ruca hit her with a Soul Snatcher. She then hit Thea Hail with another Soul Snatcher.

With the other competitors laid out, Sol Ruca climbed the ladder once again to retrieve the belt. Stephanie Vaquer vacated the Women’s North American Championship after she won the NXT Women’s Championship from Giulia.

You can view highlights and clips from the Women’s North American Ladder Match below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.