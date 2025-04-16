Sol Ruca Becomes Women’s Speed Champion In Latest Episode

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online and Sol Ruca has become the new Women’s Speed Champion. She defeated Candice LeRae after previously winning a #1 contenders tournament to get the opportunity. LeRae missed a moonsault and Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher for the win. This is Ruca’s first championship of any kind in WWE.

This ends LeRae’s reign, the first-ever for the belt, at 169 days. She won it back on October 4, 2024.