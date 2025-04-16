wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Becomes Women’s Speed Champion In Latest Episode
April 16, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online and Sol Ruca has become the new Women’s Speed Champion. She defeated Candice LeRae after previously winning a #1 contenders tournament to get the opportunity. LeRae missed a moonsault and Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher for the win. This is Ruca’s first championship of any kind in WWE.
This ends LeRae’s reign, the first-ever for the belt, at 169 days. She won it back on October 4, 2024.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@SolRucaWWE challenges @CandiceLeRae for the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship. Will @CandiceLeRae retain or will we see a new champ?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NeTe4nebZF
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025