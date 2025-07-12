Sol Ruca Makes WWE Smackdown Debut In Four-Way Match

Sol Ruca made her WWE main roster debut, competing on this week’s Smackdown. Ruca was in action on Friday’s show as she battled Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Kairi Sane in a preview of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Evolution.

Ruca hit an impressive double Sol Snatcher on Perez and Bliss, but Raquel Rodriguez put Perez’s foot on the ropes to save her from the pinfall loss and Bliss ultimately got the win by pinning Sane.

Ruca will be defending her NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash on Saturday before competing in the Women’s Tag Team Title match at Evolution on Sunday.

sol ruca did her damn thang tonight. what a star.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yA2Sr7XU1p — 𝚑𝚊𝚣𝚎𝚕. (@M0NEGLAM) July 12, 2025