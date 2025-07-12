wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Makes WWE Smackdown Debut In Four-Way Match
Sol Ruca made her WWE main roster debut, competing on this week’s Smackdown. Ruca was in action on Friday’s show as she battled Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Kairi Sane in a preview of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Evolution.
Ruca hit an impressive double Sol Snatcher on Perez and Bliss, but Raquel Rodriguez put Perez’s foot on the ropes to save her from the pinfall loss and Bliss ultimately got the win by pinning Sane.
Ruca will be defending her NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash on Saturday before competing in the Women’s Tag Team Title match at Evolution on Sunday.
Are they… getting along? 🤭@AlexaBliss_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/I5gceurd5H
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
.@SolRucaWWE is FLYING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/12gIOsyFLD
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
sol ruca did her damn thang tonight. what a star.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yA2Sr7XU1p
— 𝚑𝚊𝚣𝚎𝚕. (@M0NEGLAM) July 12, 2025
What an ending! 😮💨
Is this just a taste of what's to come SUNDAY at WWE Evolution? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VkSAe7QsCY
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note On Pitch Made To Use Billy Gunn’s WWE Theme in At AEW All In 2023
- The Young Bucks Say Hangman Page Was ‘Always’ Meant To Be AEW’s Main Character, Praise Jon Moxley As A Locker Room Leader
- Kenny Omega on Changing His Ring Style, Says His Performances Will Be ‘More Limited’
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Evolution