Solo Sikoa Attacks Cody Rhodes Following WWE SmackDown

– The action continued following last night’s WWE SmackDown. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes was on the receiving end from an attack by The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. Cody Rhodes addressed the fans and was preparing to give away a signed Maple Leafs weight belt to the loudest fan in the arena. However, he was then attacked by Solo Sikoa from behind.

Cody managed to recover, hitting Sikoa with a Superkick followed by the Cross Rhodes. The show ended with Cody Rhodes standing tall after retaliating against Sikoa and Cody’s music began to play. You can view some footage of the brawl between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa that was posted on social media below: