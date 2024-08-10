wrestling / News

WWE News: Solo Sikoa Claims Roman Reigns Lied, Full Bloodline Segment From Last Night’s Smackdown,

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Solo Sikoa Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Instagram Stories (via Fightful), Solo Sikoa sent out a brief message about Roman Reigns, claiming Reigns lied to him.

– Speaking of the Bloodline, WWE has made the entire segment from the end of last night’s Smackdown available online.

– WWE is also running a marathon of the best of Finn Balor.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Solo SIkoa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading