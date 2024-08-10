wrestling / News
WWE News: Solo Sikoa Claims Roman Reigns Lied, Full Bloodline Segment From Last Night’s Smackdown,
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram Stories (via Fightful), Solo Sikoa sent out a brief message about Roman Reigns, claiming Reigns lied to him.
Solo Sikoa posted the following photo/caption on Instagram pic.twitter.com/fe46ajmZ2k
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 10, 2024
– Speaking of the Bloodline, WWE has made the entire segment from the end of last night’s Smackdown available online.
– WWE is also running a marathon of the best of Finn Balor.