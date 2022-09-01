Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future

Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.

There’s no confirmation at this point, but it would make sense if, as a member of the Smackdown roster, he joined up with The Bloodline. Sikoa has been competing in NXT since November of last year, most recently feuding with Von Wagner. There had been reports over the last week that a call-up was in Sikoa’s future.