Solo Sikoa Says He’s Coming For WWE Championship After Bash In Berlin
Solo Sikoa has set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Championship again, stating that he’s going after whoever is champion after Bash In Berlin. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown featured a segment in which Sikoa talked about how he’s taken out the former members of the Bloodline including Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns. He then said that it didn’t matter who won between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Saturday’s PPV in Germany, as he’s coming whoever has the title next week.
Sikoa previously battled Rhodes for the championship at WWE SummerSlam, but lost the Bloodline Rules match after Roman Reigns returned and took him out.
SOLO SIKOA AS UNDISPUTED CHAMPION. THE DREAM ISN'T OVER YET 🙏
We need it😭😭😭#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/A3YPWJD9a2
— About Wrestling (@xAboutWrestling) August 30, 2024
