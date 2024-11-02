Solo Sikoa Says He Was ‘Supposed’ To Defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

During the WWE Crown Jewel post-show (via Fightful), Solo Sikoa spoke about his win over Roman Reigns at today’s PLE in Saudi Arabia. Solo pinned Reigns after multiple samoan spikes in a six-man tag team match.

He said: “I feel happy because Roman got kicked in the face by his so-called family member, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn tried to trick me, tried to trick The Bloodline, but obviously it didn’t work. Another thing, why is it shocking? Why is it shocking that I beat Roman Reigns? I was supposed to beat Roman Reigns. I came out on top. I’m the real O.T.C. I’m the real Head of the Table. This is my Bloodline, this is my family, this is my show. Another thing, who’s the real Tribal Chief?”