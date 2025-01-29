Solo Sikoa Discusses the Success of The Bloodline Story

– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Solo Sikoa discussed being featured on one of the covers for WWE 2K25 as part of The Bloodline and more. Below are some highlights:

Solo Sikoa on making the WWE 2K25 cover for the 2K Showcase: “It is an honor. I’m happy for my family, I’m happy for my Bloodline. It is pretty cool … But like I said, I’m expected to be featured on this game, on this cover. I will be featured on the next cover and the next cover after that.”

His thoughts on The Bloodline’s success: “I think anybody or anything that’s involved in the Bloodline story, it’s big already. I feel like no matter who’s the next comer, the newest members that come in, they’re just gonna elevate to the top just like Jacob, just like Tama and Tonga Loa.”

On playing out the 2023 WarGames match in 2K Showcase with a different result: “Yeah, I think the new Bloodline wins. We lay everybody out. Of course I wanna run it back. Hell, I wanna run it back Friday and Monday and we’ll run it back Friday again.”