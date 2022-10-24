Solo Sikoa Names His Dream WWE Opponent, Talks Intercontinental Title Aspirations

Solo Sikoa has a couple of guys he would love to face now that he’s on the WWE main roster, and he named them in a new interview. Sikoa spoke with Sportskeeda and named Ray Mysterio as his priority, and talked bout his goal to win the Intercontinental Championship. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his dream opponents: “I really would like a one-on-one match with Rey Mysterio. That would be cool. Maybe Seth Rollins down the road, but Rey Mysterio is at the top of my priority list.”

On his Intercontinental Championship aspirations: “[I was supposed to win the Fatal 4-Way Number 1 Contender Match for the title] and then it got taken from me. I have unfinished business, man. I was supposed to win that match. It could have been me who is going to go on and face the Intercontinental Champion. But yeah, man, of course. IC Title or the United States Championship, whichever belt that we don’t have.”