Solo Sikoa Retains US Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jacob Fatu Returns
Solo Sikoa retained the US Title over Jimmy Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which led to the return of Jacob Fatu. Tala Tonga helped Sikoa get the win, and that led to Tonga, Sikoa, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo beating down Jimmy Uso after the loss. Fatu then came out and cleared the ring. Tala and Fatu had a confrontation but Fatu got the better of it.
Sikoa won the belt at Night of Champions on June 28 and is in his first reign. He has been champion for fourteen days.
