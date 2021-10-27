Solo Sikoa Makes NXT Debut at Halloween Havoc (Video)

Solo Sikoa arrived in NXT at Halloween Havoc, and Grayson Waller paid the price. The brother of the Usos debuted on Tuesday night’s special episode, coming down to the ring during an argument between Grayson Waller and LA Knight about who was hosting the show. Knight shoved Waller into Sikoa, who took Waller out and then stared down Knight who bailed from the ring.

You can see a clip of the segment below: