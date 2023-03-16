– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa discussed his WWE career, being part of The Bloodline, and spending a lot of time on the road away from his family. Below are some highlights:

Solo Sikoa on how The Bloodline was born to be in wrestling: “I’m supposed to be here. I’m not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag team champions. We were born to do this. Now we’re doing it for real.”

On embracing the comparisons to Umaga: “The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am. I want that fight — anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I.”

On life on the road: “We spend more time on the freeways than we do at home. We spend more time at the airport. This is the deep end. That’s this life. You’re going to feel every punch. Every kick, every Samoan drop. This is my life.”