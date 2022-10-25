– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa addressed the nothing of competing in the Royal Rumble at next year’s event. Sikoa noted that he might have to eliminate himself from the match to avoid facing Roman Reigns. Sikoa stated the following:

“I might not win the Royal Rumble. I might eliminate myself, I don’t know. You never know. Like I said, if that opportunity presents itself, maybe, but I know my role as the enforcer, and that’s to protect anybody that tries to step up to Roman Reigns and to knock them down.”