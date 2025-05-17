wrestling / News

Solo Sikoa Qualifies For Men’s Money In The Bank Match On WWE Smackdown

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Solo Sikoa WWE Smackdown 5-16-25 Image Credit: WWE

Solo Sikoa has punched his ticket to Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s ladder match on WWE Smackdown. Sikoa defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso on Friday’s show to earn a spot in the ladder match at the June 7th PPV.

Sikoa is the first to qualify for the men’s ladder match. Alexa Bliss qualified for the women’s ladder match earlier in the night.

