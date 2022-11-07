Solo Sikoa Reacts to The Rock Saying He’s Head of the Table

The Rock has declared that he is the Head of the Table, but Solo Sikoa begs to differ. The Great One said during an interview promoting Black Adam last month that he’s the Head of the Table, fueling new speculation that he may be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. During an interview with Republic World, Sikoa was asked about Rock’s comments and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock declaring himself the Head of the Table: “He is not here in WWE so I don’t know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don’t know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that’s the table I said. But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll me that’ll be something cool to see down the road.”

On Drew McIntyre’s reaction to his main roster debut: “He was a very angry individual for me after that day. We kinda showed up in his hometown and messed up his opportunity of becoming a champion in his hometown. He got me back the following week on my debut I had a one-on-one with him in the main event and, I know he was pissed, I know he had some frustrations that he had to lead out on me… I held my own in that match you know I was in there with him I didn’t have help from my brothers or anybody. So yeah, man he is one of those guys where I won’t see again down the road.”

On chasing the US Title or Intercontinental Title: “Any title that we don’t have in the Bloodline which is the United States Champion and IC Intercontinental Champion. So, yeah one of those or both of them I don’t care who has it man. I have my eyes set on those for a reason because I need to have one of my own.”